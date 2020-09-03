Jury convicts Gatewood will now decide mercy question

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kanawha County jury will hear additional testimony Friday and then decide whether a Nitro woman should spend the rest of her life in prison or be granted mercy for killing another woman two years ago.

The 12-member panel convicted Cynthia Gatewood, 32, Thursday, of first-degree murder in the September 2018 stabbing death of Cheryl Fisher, 57, of Charleston.

The jury deliberated for approximately seven hours over a two-day period before reaching its decision Thursday afternoon. Kanawha County Circuit Judge Joanna Tabit then moved the trial into the sentencing phase.

Fisher’s youngest daughter, Cassandra Burnette, told the jury she wants to see justice fully served against Gatewood.

“I believe she is very violent and I want to save anyone else from dealing with the horror that we deal with every single day of our lives,” Burnette said. “It’s been two whole years and we are getting justice finally.”

Gatewood didn’t know Fisher when she stabbed her. She told police she thought Fisher had “disrespected her” when she got out of her car in the tobacco shop parking lot and saw Gatewood in another vehicle.

Gatewood testified during the trial that she was high on meth and out of control.

“I lost my temper. I started to get mad and I overreacted very horribly and made a horrible mistake,” Gatewood said.

Gatewood’s attorneys maintained the stabbing did mot meet the elements of first degree murder but the jury disagreed, finding Gatewood premeditated the killing.

Burnette told the jury one of the most difficult things she’s had to deal with is trying to explain the death to her young daughter, Fisher’s granddaughter, who was 9 at the time.

“I had to tell her that her best friend, her grandmother, my 57-year-old mother whose birthday by the way was this Monday, was murdered,” Burnette said.

The jury is scheduled to hear from additional witnesses Friday in the sentencing phase before beginning deliberations on the mercy question. A finding of mercy would give Gatewood a chance for parole after serving 15 years. A finding of no mercy would send her to prison for the rest of her life.