Juneteenth Celebration to return to Capitol grounds for one of its biggest events yet

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The annual Juneteenth Celebration returns to the State Capitol grounds this Saturday.

Hosted by the Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs’ and sponsored by Charleston’s FestivALL, the event nationally celebrates the final wave of freedom for enslaved African Americans on June 19, 1865. It also celebrates Juneteenth becoming a federal holiday in 2021, which was followed by Governor Jim Justice declaring it a state holiday this year.

Executive Director of HHOMA, Jill Upson said that she is happy to see the event growing as it brings more awareness to its significance.

“I think that people need to understand what Juneteenth is, it seems like people weren’t aware of it, and when it became a federal holiday, people thought this was something new but this is not anything new.”

The event is free and open to the public and will feature various talent from around the state and even on a national scale.

Headlining this year’s event is the national R&B group, Dru Hill, who plan to feature all of its members– past and present– in honor of its 25th anniversary in the music industry.

This includes founding members of the group, SisQo, Nokio, Jazz, along with its latest additions, Smoke and Black from the R&B group “Playa.” Former members Scola and Tao will also rejoin the group for the performance.

The Grammy-nominated group has sold over 40 million records worldwide and performs at sold-out venues around the globe.

Upson said that while it’s good more communities around the state are holding Juneteenth celebrations, it also makes it more of a challenge to book such headliners and other talent.

“I was probably one of two or maybe even three who were having Juneteenth events and so, it has gotten a lot more competitive as far as lining up talent, lining up entertainment, so I started really early this year, I started planning it in January,” she said.

Other acts in the lineup include not only musicians but comedians, artists and spoken word poets.

Some well-known West Virginia artists expected to take the stage at the event include DJ Big L, Logical, Aristotle Jones, The Heavy Hitters, and more.

The event will also include games, prizes, crafts, vendors and food.

Upson said that while attendance numbers last year were only about half of what they were prior to the pandemic, she expects this year to be one of the biggest.

“This year, just based on the number of vendors that are registered, they’re double to what we had last year, and the buzz, you know, people are talking about it and messaging and posting that they’re going to attend,” said Upson.

The celebration will be held on the Kanawha Boulevard lawns at the capitol from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday. Upson suggests bringing lawn chairs or a blanket to sit on if planning to stay the whole time.