CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Judicial Annex will remain closed through May 15 at the recommendation of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department.

The building has been closed since March 25 after two employees who worked at the building tested positive for the coronavirus. Seven employees and one employee’s spouse in total were diagnosed with the virus.

The judicial annex was set to reopen after April 27.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department announced Thursday 148 people have tested positive for the coronavirus, in which 87 cases are active. Three county residents have died from the coronavirus.