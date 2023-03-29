Judge tells Kanawha man he “struck out” after killing motorcyclist while high on drugs, sends him to prison

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kanawha County man who was sentenced to prison Wednesday says “drugs completely ruled his life” when he crashed his car into a motorcyclist last year.

“I am so sorry this happened and for taking his life,” David Slack, 36, told the court before a judge sent him away for 3-15 years.

Slack, of Marmet, previously pleaded guilty to a charge of DUI causing death. It was his third DUI arrest in 33 days. Slack was high on meth when he struck Lonnie Bellew, 61, of Dawes, on Mar. 11, 2022.

The crash occurred along MacCorkle Avenue near 65th Street in Charleston. Bellew was parked when Slack struck him from behind, propelling him off his Harley-Davidson and into a parked box truck in front of him.

Bellew was rushed to CAMC where he later died of his injuries.

Bellew’s family said it was the worst day of their lives. Bellew’s oldest son, Steven, told the court he has to relive that day whenever he drives to work. His route takes him by the crash scene and where his father is currently buried.

“I drive past where he slammed into my dad and killed him dead and then about 20 minutes later I drive past the cemetery where my dad is laid to rest. It’s on my commute every day. There’s no way around it to get to where I work,” he said.

Steven Bellew said he often feels like he’s “going through the motions” knowing his father is gone and that the accident could’ve been avoided.

“If my dad would’ve lived, he would’ve never walked again. You paralyzed him from the waist down. No one should ever have to go through that,” he said.

Bellew’s youngest son, Josh, also addressed his father’s killer and asked the judge to sentence Slack to a maximum of 10 years.

“Ten years, that’s about how many good years my dad probably had left,” he said.

Josh Bellew said Slack took away a lot, but what he can’t do is take away the special memories he shared with dad. The two had a love for motorcycles and exploring new routes.

“I can’t tell you how many miles we rode together. All the beautiful roads in this state that nobody even knows about, he knew about and always took me there,” he said.

His brother Steven said it pains him to know, even with a 3-15 year sentence, Slack will still be released from prison at some point. The loss of his father, he said, is forever.

“You robbed us of more memories we still had to make — Christmases, Thanksgivings and birthdays — you’ve robbed us of all that. We will never get him back,” he said. “You’ll get another chance one day. My family and I will never get that chance.”

Bellew’s wife of 33 years told Judge Carrie Webster the sun was shining on the day Lonnie died. His last words at the hospital were “I love my family.”

During her testimony, his wife shared a heartwarming Father’s Day card with music inside that he received from his sons.

After closing the card, she went on to tell the judge “it would be insanity” if Slack didn’t get at least 10 years behind bars.

Before sentencing Slack, Webster said she was upset with how the court system failed the Bellew family.

“This case underscores a problem in our criminal Justice system,” the judge said. “I’m almost speechless that we got here. This should not have happened.”

Slack’s attorney John Mitchell had asked the judge to sentence him to a 9–12-month drug treatment program to make sure he’s “healthy and contributing to society.” Mitchell said putting Slack in prison would prolong his recovery and prevent him from helping others who are also suffering from drug addiction.

Kanawha County Assistant Prosecutor Monica Schwartz asked for the maximum prison sentence.

Judge Webster instead said Slack will get credit for time served but will need to remain behind bars for no less than 3 years and no more than 15 years. Slack will need undergo drug treatment before being considered for release.