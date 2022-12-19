Judge sets trial for next spring in Charleston double murder case

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kanawha County circuit judge agreed Monday to set a new trial date for a Detroit man charged with killing two women on Charleston’s West Side.

Judge Kenneth Ballard rescheduled Marquis Goodman’s double murder trial from its originally Monday beginning to April 10, 2023. Goodman recently got a new attorney.

Goodman, 23, was indicted earlier this year on two counts of first degree murder in the October 2021 deaths of Kytiana Belcher, 22, and Bria White, 26, both of Charleston.

White’s body was found on Hunt Avenue. She had been shot multiple times. Belcher’s body was found a few hours later in between houses on Grant Street. She also suffered multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

A Charleston police detective testified during a January preliminary hearing that Goodman had previously confessed to the crimes. Goodman, according to the detective, had alleged White had set him up to be robbed so he shot her. He said Belcher was a witness so he shot her. Goodman’s attorney countered that his client was acting in self-defense.

Goodman remains in the South Central Regional Jail without bail.

Ballard has scheduled a pretrial hearing for March 8, 2023