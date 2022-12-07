Judge sets trial date for Charleston man charged in fatal shooting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Charleston man accused of shooting another man to death this summer is heading to trial in February.

Shavan Vondell Collins, 35, pleaded not guilty to second degree murder in the shooting death of Dontaze Mosley, 34, of Charleston.

“As to these charges, how do you plea?” asked Kanawha County Circuit Judge Tera Salango during a court hearing Wednesday.

“Not guilty,” Collins said.

Mosley was shot in the front yard of a home on Frame Street on Aug. 26. The two had been arguing when Collins took out a gun and shot Mosley in the chest.

Mosley was pronounced dead a short time later at a Charleston hospital.

Collins is being held without bond in the South Central Regional Jail. His trial was set for Feb. 21 at 9 a.m.