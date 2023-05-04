Judge sends prosecutors, defense attorneys back to drawing board on murder plea

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kanawha County circuit judge rejected a guilty plea Thursday from a Charleston teenager charged with murder.

Ja’Keith Kinnell, 17, was arrested last Aug. 10 and charged with killing James Hambrick, 42, four days earlier on Charleston’s West Side. Hambrick was shot and killed near the intersection of Sixth Street and Hunt Avenue.

Kinnell’s case was only recently transferred to adult status. He was indicted by a county grand jury two weeks ago. He attempted Thursday to enter a guilty plea to second degree murder in an agreement with prosecutors but there was a misunderstanding about how much prison time Kinnell would face.

Kanawha County Circuit Judge Carrie Webster rejected the plea and urged both sides to try and work out their differences. She set a another hearing for May 15.

Webster set a trial date for June 12 if things can’t be worked out.