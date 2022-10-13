Judge denies request to lighten former classroom aide’s jail term

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kanawha County circuit judge has denied a request for a county man to have his two-year jail sentence reduced.

Former Horace Mann Middle School aide James Lynch previously pleaded guilty to two counts of misdemeanor battery in connection with classroom behavior.

Judge Maryclaire Akers sentenced him in June to two years behind bars. Lynch asked her to reconsider during a hearing Wednesday morning. Akers said she hadn’t notice any major change in the circumstances of the case and denied the request.

Prosecutors were recommended the two one-year sentences on the battery convictions run concurrently but Akers ran them consecutive in the June sentencing.