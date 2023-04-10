Judge delays Sissonville murder suspect’s sentencing until late summer

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Sentencing in connection with a Kanawha County murder suspect won’t take place until Aug. 9.

Kanawha County Circuit Judge Kenneth Ballard on Monday granted a motion to continue the case of Virginia Smith, 31, who previously pleaded guilty to charges in the 2021 shooting death of Cheyanne Johnson.

Johnson was reported missing in April 2021. Her body was found in a deep-water well in Sissonville in May 2021.

In February, Smith admitted to charges of first-degree murder, concealment of a dead body and using a firearm during a felony. During that hearing, Smith told the judge, “I’m the cause of death for Cheyanne Johnson,” she said. “I shot her in the head.”

Prosecutors on Monday requested Smith be sentenced after the trial of co-defendant Michael Smith, no relation, which is set to take place July 24. Michael Smith is also accused of first-degree murder in Johnson’s death.

Kanawha County Assistant Prosecutor Debra Rusnak said Virginia Smith is expected to testify at Michael Smith’s trial as part of her plea agreement.

“The state is going to move to continue the sentencing in light of the fact that the defendant has entered a plea agreement where in she agrees to cooperate with the state and prosecution of Michael Smith,” Rusnak told the judge.

Rusnak said the state needs to know Virginia Smith will abide by the terms of her agreement.

“There is no prejudice to the defendant to continue this, but it would result in prejudice to the state as it would increase our burden that we would have to prove should we move to withdraw the plea or vacate the plea,” Rusnak said.

Defense attorney Dan Holstein argued his client has been waiting to be sentenced for too long and won’t break her plea deal.

“Virginia has been incarcerated at the South Central Regional Jail for over 700 days now — literally just sitting. The effects of that upon a person’s mental health is not good. There are no services being rendered,” Holstein said. “She’s ready to be sentenced.”

Holstein said Virginia Smith has made previous statements and is prepared to admit her guilt, again, in front of the victim’s family.

“She gave information in the pre-sentence report that she wants, not only the court to hear, but at sentencing, she wants to be able to have that voice to the victim’s family, so they have some more insight into what happened that day,” Holstein said.

The defense is asking Smith to be sentenced to the Lakin Correctional Center, the state’s only all-female prison.

Smith faces life in prison when she’s sentenced Aug. 9 at 9:30 a.m. in front of Judge Ballard.