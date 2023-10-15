Joint Committee on Flooding hears update on late August event in eastern Kanawha County

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — State lawmakers are back in Charleston this week for a few days of interim committee meetings.

The Joint Legislative Committee on Flooding met Sunday. Kanawha County Emergency Services Director C.W. Sigman spoke to the committee and provided them with an update on the flooding from late August that damaged multiple homes and destroyed people’s property.

Parts of Winifrede Hollow, also known as Fields Creek, received approximately 3.7 inches of rain the night of Saturday, August 26. Upwards of 7 inches of rain fell in areas of Boone County and across the mountain into eastern Kanawha County.

More rain came out of nowhere the following Monday. Sigman said it barely rained that weekend where he lives in South Charleston, but over in the eastern part of the county it was a much different story.

“They had a lot of rain in just a five to ten mile area,” Sigman said. “Some gauges had anywhere from 8 inches to 10 inches of rain.”

The most recent assessment from Kanawha County says that three homes were a total loss with another 32 homes suffering major damage, 54 with minor damage, and at least 24 more affected homes. 22 private bridges were also destroyed according to West Virginia VOAD (Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster).

Kanawha County Emergency officials said the estimated cost for homeowner assistance and other needs from the flood is $759,671.51.

Sigman told the committee that they are still waiting on a FEMA declaration.

“They are not going to get compensated 100% but they will have enough money if we have a FEMA declaration to help get them back on their feet,” said Sigman about the folks who lost most if not all of their personal items and other valuables.

Sigman added that only 9% of affected residents have flood insurance.

Along with VOAD, Sigman commended the work of multiple state and local agencies that responded to the flooding and continue to work in the situation a month and a half later.

The West Virginia Conservation Agency cleared numerous trees out of creeks to prevent further flooding. Sigman said VOAD and the American Red Cross have also been great during this time.

Sigman did say one issue they discovered in the aftermath of the heavy rain and the flooding was the lack of alerting the residents in the areas of eastern Kanawha County. Sigman said a good amount of people don’t have smart phones or decent cell service in those areas so it’s difficult for them to be alerted of a natural disaster. He said the county has anywhere between 50-60 sirens, but none carry far enough to reach the parts of the county that were affected.