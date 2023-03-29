JF Enterprises heading up work to fix repeated flooding on Greenbrier

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Contractors working for JF Enterprises have filed a building permit to hopefully resolve the flooding issues on Greenbrier Street. They plan to fix a culvert that wasn’t preventing the flooding from happening.

The Kanawha County Commission announced that JF Enterprises, who’s the leaseholder for the Capitol Flea Market located along the street in Charleston, would conduct the work on the culvert.

In November of 2022, the Kanawha County Commission filed a lawsuit against those responsible for the repeated flooding along Greenbrier Street. Extensive rain back on August 15, 2022 started the flooding issues on the street, which damaged multiple properties.

The Kanawha County Office of Planning and Community Development investigated the matter and found that the water was being held back by the collapsed culvert system which is located under the Capital Flea market parking lot.

The culvert will be upgraded from a 36-inch to a 48-inch. JF Enterprises will begin work on the project soon, which is estimated to cost around $105,000.