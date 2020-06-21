Jeffries welcomes development, TIF district off Elkview exit

ELKVIEW, W.Va. — Significant development in the Elkview area of Kanawha County is taking a few more steps.

The Kanawha County Commission passed a resolution for tax increment financing for the area off the Elkview exit on Interstate 79.

Delegate Dean Jeffries (R-Kanawha) appeared on a recent show of 580-LIVE on 580-WCHS and said the “TIF” district will provide assistance to improving infrastructure for an area for development.

Last week, there was a proposal for a 44-acre retail and commercial development project right off the exit by developer Andrew Boyd with Charleston-based ATB Real Estate. It’s estimated to bring 200 full-time jobs and up to 300-plus construction jobs.

The commission expressed support for the project and it must provide a 30-day notice and hold a public hearing. Commissioners must also make an application to the West Virginia Development Office.

“There’s a little bureaucracy involved, hoops that have to be jumped through. Once all that takes place, Mr. Boyd has been recruiting retailers to come in to locate in this property,” Jeffries said.

Jeffries said the state’s hills and valleys can sometimes be an issue for developers on deciding what areas of the country they want to work on. The TIF districting will help the entire area, the delegate said.

“It’s more than just the 44 acres that Mr. Boyd is going to develop. It’s actually about 1,000 acres around the Elkview exit to help improve the infrastructure and attract business into that area,” Jeffries said.

Jeffries said he hopes to see the estimated $6 million first phase of the Boyd project underway in the early portion of 2021.

This week in June marks four years since the flooding that devastated all the Elk River communities. Jeffries said any development is welcomed.

“Not a day goes by that I do not get a call from somebody that is still suffering the effects from the flood,” he said. “We are still managing it, we are moving forward. This is a resilient community.”