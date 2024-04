JEFFERSON, W.Va. — A Kanawha County woman is charged with malicious wounding after sheriff’s deputies say she shot her husband during an argument.

Deputies said Cora Collins, 38, called Kanawha County Metro 911 at just before midnight Tuesday and reported the shooting.

The man, 39, was suffered a gunshot wound to the groin. Authorities said he’s now in stable condition and his injuries are non-life threatening.

Collins is being held in the South Central Regional Jail on $15,000 cash bail.