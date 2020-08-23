Jefferson Road project on hold as contractor seeks permit

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Jefferson Road project in South Charleston remains on hold as the contractor is seeking a groundwater permit from the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection.

The project includes expanding the road from two lanes to five lanes and adding an overpass and roundabout.

South Charleston Mayor Frank Mullens said on “580 Live” last week the contractor is seeking to secure a permit and is looking to resume work this fall.

“I’m not exactly sure when they are going to get up and going again,” he said.

Mullens said he was not sure why the delay happened, but he is hopeful when work will begin soon.

The West Virginia Division of Highways is overseeing the project.