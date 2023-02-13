Jefferson man charged in domestic incident

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kanawha County man is charged with domestic battery using a weapon following an alleged attack on his ex-girlfriend.

Kanawha County sheriff’s deputies said Eric Duncan, 31, of Jefferson, went to his ex-girlfriend’s home Saturday in the Green Valley Drive area, demanding some items he said were his. When the woman said she didn’t have them, Duncan acted like he was going to assault her and eventually did. He allegedly used a screwdriver to stab the woman in the leg.

Duncan was arrested as he walked along Green Valley Drive.

He’s in the South Central Regional Jail on $1,000 bail.