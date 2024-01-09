JB Akers appointed to vacant House seat

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice has chosen Charleston attorney JB Akers to fill a vacancy in the House of Delegates from Kanawha County.

Akers will serve in the 55th District. He replaces Moore Capito who decided to leave the House to focus on his run for governor. Capito is seeking the GOP gubernatorial nomination in the May 14 Primary Election.

“JB Akers is a West Virginian who embodies the values of hard work, public service, and a dedication to community,” Justice said in a Tuesday news release. “His experience as a lawyer, combined with his deep understanding of his community, makes him uniquely qualified to lead in the House. I have no doubt he will hit the ground running and be a wonderful representative for his constituents.”

Akers has practiced law since 1999. He is a Milton High School graduate. He earned his law degree at the WVU College of Law.

Akers and his wife, Kanawha County Circuit Judge Maryclaire Akers, have three children.

“From my family and I, heartfelt thanks to Governor Justice for entrusting me with this critical seat in the 55th District,” Akers said. “This is my home, where I’ve lived, worked, and earned the trust of thousands. Growing up in a rural area and my years in Charleston have instilled in me a deep understanding of this diverse district, its urban pulse and rural heartbeat. As a son of the working class and a lifelong Republican, I know what matters to our families. Following Moore Capito’s legacy, I pledge to champion common-sense West Virginia values, rooted in faith and family.”

The 60-day regular legislative session begins Wednesday.