Tickets on sale Friday, February 7 at 10 am

Legendary singer/songwriter James Taylor and his All-Star Band with special guest Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Jackson Browne and his band are coming to CHARLESTON COLISEUM on JUNE 24 for one intimate and memorable night! Tickets go on sale Friday, February 7 at 10 am at Ticketmaster.com.

As a recording and touring artist, James Taylor has touched people with his warm baritone voice and distinctive style of guitar-playing for more than 40 years, while setting a precedent to which countless young musicians have aspired. Inducted into both the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame, the world-renowned artist has sold more than 100 million albums since he was first signed by The Beatles to their Apple Records label, won multiple Grammy Awards, and has earned multiple gold, platinum, or multi-platinum awards. His Greatest Hits album alone sold more than 10 million copies. In 2015, James was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom. In 2016, he was a recipient of the Kennedy Center Honor.

Taylor has two exciting new projects that will be released in early 2020. The first is an Audible Original spoken-word memoir titled Break Shot, a personal and authentic audio-only memoir detailing Taylor’s first 21 years. Taylor will also be releasing a new album of standards on Fantasy Records.

More than just a best-selling artist and legendary singer-songwriter, Jackson Browne has become an institution in American music selling over 18 million albums in the United States.

TICKETS GO ON SALE FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 7 AT 10 AM AT TICKETMASTER.COM