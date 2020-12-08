James: Record-setting numbers at Festival of Lights

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. — The St. Albans Festival of Lights is seeing record numbers of visitors this year.

Mayor Scott James said the festival set a one-day record last Saturday night for vehicles winding through the display.

“The previous record was about 12-hundred cars. We had over 13-hundred cars Saturday night and we stayed open an extra hour and fifteen minutes to get everybody through,” James said Tuesday during an appearance on 580-Live on WCHS Radio.

James said they thought the festival, which is located in St. Albans City Park, would be busy this year because of COVID-19.

“We expected this. People need something, they need to get out. It is unbelievable the number of people going through,” James said.

Motorists from Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina and as far away as Arkansas have visited, James said.

This year’s display includes a blue ribbon with the badge number of fallen Charleston Police Officer Cassie Johnson. James said the credit goes to Park Superintendent Kevin Pennington and his crew.

“It’s awesome. The feedback we’ve got back from everyone is fantastic,” James said. “At the end of the Festival of Lights we are going to present this to the family so they can continue this display.”

The Festival of Lights is in its 32nd year. It’s open from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. nightly through Dec. 23. The event is closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day but will have its final night on Dec. 26.

City Park is accessed from Kanawha Terrace.

Kanawha County Parks and Recreation decided to cancel the annual light display at Coonskin Park this year because of the ongoing pandemic.