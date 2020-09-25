Jail time in Fayette chase case

FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. — A pair of fugitives from Ohio that tried to get away from a traffic stop in Fayette County received prison sentences Friday.

Fayette County Prosecutor Jeff Mauzy said Cori Wolfe, 32 of Midvale, Ohio, and Shauna Caldwell, 24 of New Philadelphia, Ohio, were arrested and eventually pleaded guilty to charges associated with a Nov. 26, 2019 incident in Oak Hill.

Wolfe was driving a vehicle on Route 19 with defective equipment but refused to stop when an police officer tried to pull her over but she wouldn’t stop. The pursuit went into Oak Hill where Wolfe rammed a police cruiser twice. The chase ended after a brief foot pursuit.

Caldwell, who also ran, had drugs on her. Her backpack had a substantial amount of meth in it along with cash.

Both women were wanted in Ohio on other charges when the crimes occurred in Fayette County.

They pleaded guilty to a number of charges in August. Wolfe was sentenced Friday to 2-16 years in prison while Caldwell was sentenced to 2-5 years behind bars.