Jackson General Hospital medical director to be next KCHD leader

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has its next leader.

The Kanawha-Charleston Board of Health announced Wednesday its selection of Dr. Steven Eshenaur as health officer and executive director. He will succeed Dr. Sherri Young.

Eshenaur serves as the medical director and emergency physician at Jackson General Hospital. His experience includes serving as state surgeon with the West Virginia Army National Guard, a volunteer medical director with the Summit Bechtel Reserve and a community paramedicine program leader.

“The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has been blessed with a great team that has weathered the COVID-19 pandemic with incredible resolve,” Eshenaur said.

“Under the extraordinary leadership of Dr. Sherri Young, the health department has excelled and set the highest of standards for public health. I seek to continue her superb leadership by serving as a member of the team promoting public health to my fellow West Virginians.”

Eshenaur will assume the role of health officer and executive director in June.