Jackson General Hospital in midst of balancing act with COVID-19 hospitalizations

RIPLEY, W.Va. — Denise Toler with WVU Medicine’s Jackson General Hospital says her facility is in the midst of a balancing act when it comes to beds being available at the hospital during a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Appearing on sister station WMOV-Radio in Ravenswood, Toler said elective surgeries are still taking place there in Ripley if it’s a same day procedure.

“Our physcians, our general surgery, our orthopedic, all of them are still doing elective surgeries. You come in the morning of your surgery, you go through recovery and you’re checked out. it’s a same day operation,” Toler said.

Much larger hospitals in the state, such as Charleston Area Medical Center have sounded the alarm when it comes to hospitalizations due to COVID-19 crowding the emergency rooms.

On Tuesday during the latest COVID-19 briefing with Gov. Jim Justice, State Inter Agency Task Force Director Jim Hoyer said there’s been a significant increase in COVID-related hospitalizations in recent days.

“We hit 95 new admissions (Tuesday),” Hoyer said. “That’s up from 75 yesterday and it’s up from 45 on the 19th of December.”

Toler said the numbers of beds being used is high at Jackson General Hospital and leaders must balance what can be done.

“We are experiencing high volumes in the hospital at this time. Those may be something they push out a little bit but it’s a case by case basis. Each provider is taking into consideration the space and the holiday schedule,” she said.