Jackson County Schools search for superintendent ongoing

RIPLEY, W.Va. — The search to find the next superintendent of Jackson County Schools is well underway.

The position came down from the school system’s pages on Friday and the Board of Education has begun reviewing applications. Jim Frazier, President of the Jackson County Board of Education (BOE) told WMOV-Radio in Ravenswood that the board will determine which candidates to interview on Feb. 17.

“We hope to select a new superintendent for the Jackson County School system by the end of March. We don’t want to rush, we want to make sure we get the right person for the job,” Frazier said.

The replacement will have large shoes to fill, taking over for the retiring Blaine Hess. the 16-year superintendent of Jackson County Schools announced his retirement earlier this month.

The board then accepted Hess’ resignation, effective July 1, 2022.

Frazier said Hess has nearly four decades in education, has been named West Virginia Superintendent of the Year twice and twice served as president of the Superintendent Association of West Virginia.

“He just has so much wisdom and knowledge. He’s been the guiding force for our school system. We are going to have a rough time replacing him,” Frazier said.