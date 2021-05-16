Jackson County Schools gearing up to vaccinate more students

RIPLEY, W.Va. — As the COVID-19 vaccination is now available to those between 12 and 15 years old, Jackson County Schools is prepping to take the next step in vaccinating students.

Speaking to MetroNews affiliate WMOV-Radio in Ravenswood, Blaine Hess the Jackson County School Superintendent said as of late last week over 100 parents and guardians had registered children to receive a shot in the coming days.

The school system began the groundwork to give out first shots of the Pfizer vaccine once the CDC cleared it and the state DHHR approved it on Wednesday.

“We’ll be flexible to do that after hours. We could work out a schedule to do it in different portions of the day,” Hess said of the vaccination plans.

He said the school has fielded questions about the health and safety of the vaccine in the past week. The school system has been working with the county health department to answer those and set up second shots upon a first shot. The Pfizer vaccine, the only one available for young teenagers, requires a second dose.

“It’s up close to the end of the school year for the second dose of the vaccine. If we need to expand after the school year, we will certainly work with the health department,” Hess said.

The last day for students in Jackson County is June 10. A second dose of a vaccine would be scheduled 21 days after the first shot.

Hess said even if a student does not receive a vaccine at school, there will be plenty of opportunities this summer.

“If they didn’t register for the vaccine through the school, there will still be methods for them to work through local pharmacies to get those vaccines. I think over the course of summer, there is certainly will not be a reason for someone 12 and up who wants a vaccine to get it,” he said.