Jackson County Schools ending academic year this week

RIPLEY, W.Va. — After a challenging school year due to the coronavirus pandemic, Jackson County Schools will close for the summer later this week.

Thursday will be the final day of classes for all students.

Ravenswood High School Principal Luke Swiney, who will be completing his first year as principal this week, told MetroNews affiliate WMOV-AM it is somewhat comforting to know he is not the only principal dealing with the challenges of the pandemic.

“Every principal in the country has had a wild year with the intermittent of being out not just for the pandemic, but for the weather, too,” he said. “It’s been a wild ride, but we’re here. The kids have made it through this thing, the teachers have made it through this thing … we’re putting the finishing touches on things, trying to keep instruction alive up until the last bell on the 10th.”

“I’m still going to be learning next year,” he added. “I have yet to see school as a principal during what we would might consider a normal year, so I might be doing some more learning over the next couple of years.”

Virtual school students will need to return all related equipment on June 14 and 15, in which students may return laptops, tablets, hotspots and charges between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.