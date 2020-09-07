Jackson County official notes changes with bus routes for school year

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. — As classes across West Virginia begin Tuesday, one Jackson County Schools official is telling parents and students to be ready for a different kind of bus service this year.

Rich Casto, the director of transportation for the school system, said bus drivers have done “an enormous amount of preparation” for an academic year already shaped by the coronavirus pandemic.

“We actually had our bus operators for more in-service days than we normally would this year,” he told MetroNews affiliate WMOV-AM. “We’ve covered just about every gamut that we can from social distancing to masking on the buses and having the proper PPE (personal protective equipment) available for students.”

Everyone will need to have a mask on while on buses. Employees have installed sanitizing stations so students may sanitize their hands.

Students also have assigned seats. Casto said the seat placement will help with contact tracing if necessary as well as social distancing.

“We hope it will be what it takes to keep the students safe,” he said.

Casto noted bus routes have been altered to handle students, adding he does not believe additional buses will be needed.