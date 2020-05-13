Jackson County men charged for crimes involving children

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. — Two Jackson County men face charges after several incidents involving children at a Ripley housing complex.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department have investigated 34-year-old Dustin Hypes and 36-year-old Robert Feltes, both of Ripley. Both men live at the Rolling Meadow Village Housing complex on Robin Lane.

According to officials, Feltes admitted to filming a juvenile who was bathing. He allegedly sent images to Hypes. Deputies found 3,841 thumbnail files on Hypes’ cellphone.

An 11-year-old girl told a neighbor about being sexually abused by Hypes, later telling authorities the incidents began when she was 6years old.

Hypes faces two counts of first-degree sexual assault and one count of first-degree sexual abuse. Feltes is charged with criminal invasion of privacy. More charges against the men are expected.