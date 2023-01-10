Jackson County man gets 15 to life in daughter’s death

RIPLEY, W.Va. — A Jackson County man was sentenced this week to multiple years in prison after killing his infant daughter more than four years ago.

Jeffrey Todd Hoskins, 29, of Ripley, was sentenced Monday after being convicted last February on charges of child abuse by a parent causing death, strangulation and involuntary manslaughter. Prosecutors were seeking a first degree murder conviction.

Authorities arrested Hoskins in October 2018 after his 6-month-old daughter was found unconscious and not breathing. She was on life support for more than a year before she died.

Hoskins was sentenced 15 years to life on the abuse causing death conviction, 1-5 for strangulation and one year for involuntary manslaughter. All of the prison time will run consecutively.

Jackson County Circuit Judge Lora Dyer ordered 50 years of supervised release. The judge gave Hoskins credit for more than 3.5 years already behind bars.