Jackson County man convicted for infant death

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. — A Jackson County jury on Tuesday convicted a man accused of killing his infant daughter of multiple charges, including involuntary manslaughter.

Jeffrey Hoskins of Ripley was charged with first-degree murder and death of a child by a parent by child abuse. Authorities arrested Hoskins in October 2018 after his 6-month-old daughter was found unconscious and not breathing.

The jury found Hoskins guilty of involuntary manslaughter, child abuse by a parent causing death and strangulation.

The penalty for the manslaughter charge is only one year, but the child abuse by a parent causing death charge has a sentence ranging from 15 years to life and strangulation carries a five-year maximum sentence.