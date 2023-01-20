Jackson County man arrested for phone line theft

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. — Kanawha County Deputies were called to investigate an in-progress theft of Frontier Communications phone lines around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

A couple of Frontier Communications employees witnessed a suspect driving a maroon Toyota pickup cutting an active line near Skeenie’s Hot Dogs on Sissonville Drive in Charleston. Once the suspect left the scene, the employees followed while talking to 911 operators.

Deputy B. L. Kay, the deputy that was investigating, located the truck and suspect at O’Reilly’s Auto Part in Sissonville.

Lowell T. Parsons, 42-year-old of Kenna, Jackson County, was confirmed to have cut wire in the truck’s bed that was from Frontier Communications’ property.

Story by Chayce Matheny