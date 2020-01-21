Jackson County man arrested following search and seizure

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. — Jackson County authorities arrested a man Monday after discovering stolen equipment, drugs and an explosive device at his house.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, Robert Wolfe was taken into custody after a search and seizure at 570 Greenhills Rd.

Deputies said they discovered firearms, ATVs, motorcycles an explosive device and a large amount of methamphetamine. They added the explosive device could have taken out several homes and was powered by a 9-volt battery.

Another person was detained during the search.