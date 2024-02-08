Jackson County man accused of abuse has charges upgraded after infant dies

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. — Charges have been upgraded against a man in Jackson County who allegedly abused an infant who recently died.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said in a news conference Thursday that John Michael Tames, 24, is now charged with child abuse causing death after 3-month-old baby Everly died on Feb. 4.

Deputies were initially called to Tames’ home in January for a report that the 3-month-old was in cardiac arrest. The child was eventually resuscitated and taken to a local hospital before being transferred to a hospital in Morgantown.

According to a criminal complaint, workers at the Morgantown hospital said the infant’s injuries “included skeletal fractures and brain hemorrhaging.”