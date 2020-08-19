Jackson County deputies arrest men following traffic stop

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. — Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies arrested two men, including a person wanted for a 2018 murder in Ohio, following a traffic stop earlier this week.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, 23-year-old Duane Griffin Jr., of Akron, Ohio, and 31-year-old Stephan Green were arrested Tuesday evening near Ripley. Deputies found drugs and a pistol in the men’s car.

Authorities later learned Griffin had a warrant against him in Summit County, Ohio for a 2018 murder.

Both men face three counts of possession and intent to deliver in connection with Tuesday’s arrests. They were placed at the South Central Regional Jail, in which Green’s bond is $150,000 and Griffin is being held without bond.