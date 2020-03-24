Jackson County confirms third coronavirus case

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. — The Jackson County Health Department confirmed its third positive case of the coronavirus on Tuesday.

Emergency preparedness coordinator Wendy Staats announced the latest confirmation on Facebook.

“If you’re out and about and you don’t need to be, please stay at home,” she said. “If you see a provider because you think you have symptoms of COVID-19, then I ask of you to follow through with that provider and stay at home until we get your test results back.”

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced Tuesday evening a total of 39 confirmed coronavirus cases across the state.