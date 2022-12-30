Jackson County Clerk set to retire

RIPLEY, W.Va. — Jackson County Clerk Cheryl Bright is retiring Saturday after more than seven years on the job.

Bright said the position was a massive undertaking that she was happy to serve in.

“Not only we do have the election that we have to pull off, but there’s the every day working to recording documents,” she told MetroNews affiliate WMOV Radio in Ravenswood.

Bright replaced former Clerk Jeff Waybright who left for another job in 2015. She said there are a lot of people to thank for that.

“Commissioners who appointed me in back in 2015 when Jeff Waybright decided take another job and Jeff for recommending me for that. Of course, the voters of Jackson County who voted for me in 2016 election,” she said.

Christina Gossett, a payroll clerk in Jackson County, will take over as county clerk.

Bright said she’ll miss the teamwork in her office.

“People know their jobs and do their jobs,” she said. “We work together. Whenever something has to be accomplished, everybody pitches in and does what has to be done.”