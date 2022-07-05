Jackson County authorities partner to create school safety program

RIPLEY, W.Va. — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department and Jackson County Schools have partnered to begin a new school safety program in the upcoming school year.

The program is called ‘The Shield Program’ and will ensure every school in the county will have part-time deputies patrolling the hallways and grounds starting in August. Ross Mellinger, the Jackson County Sheriff told WMOV-Radio in Ravenswood that every deputy, including himself, will be required to spend a few hours each week at the school of choice.

Mellinger said prevention begins with commitment.

“You have to draw that proverbial line in the sand and say it will not happen in Jackson County. And if it does, this perspective school shooter is only guaranteed second place,” he said.

Mellinger added that deputies can walk the halls, play with the kids all while checking perimeters, discussing safety with staff and building relationships.

The program has been made possible through a mutual aid agreement between Mellinger, the Jackson County Board of Education and the Jackson County Commission.

In April, the school system faced a gun threat when two teenage boys, both students and brothers, were arrested by law enforcement. One of the teens pulled a gun on a Jackson County School bus in a fracas with another student. It was later learned he had the gun with plans to shoot somebody at Ripley Middle School.

No one was hurt and no shots were fired but Mellinger said everyone should work to improve every day.

“Even though things went well during that response, everything we good and strong. We realized quickly that the good enough was not good enough and we needed to take a more proactive approach,” he said.

August 17 is the first day for teachers in Jackson County and August 24 is the first day for students.