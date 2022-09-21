Jackson Co. school official credits staff, families for success at Evans Elementary following another Blue Ribbon honor

EVANS, W.Va. — For the second time in seven years, Evans Elementary in Jackson County is celebrating being honored as a 2022 National Blue Ribbon School.

It’s a rare honor but it doesn’t surprise Matt Howery, the Director of Elementary Education and Professional Development for Jackson County Schools. Howery served as principal at the school for nine years including the 2021-22 academic year.

“The teachers and entire staff is awesome. they truly care about every care. They don’t view it as my kid, your kid. They are our kids,” Howery told MetroNews.

Culloden Elementary School in Cabell County and C.W. Shipley Elementary School in Jefferson County joined Evans as the three schools in the state honored among the 297 schools nationwide last week by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. C.W. Shipley also earned National Blue Ribbon status in 2014.

The distinction recognizes overall academic performance or progress toward closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.

Before his principal role for nine years, Howery taught at Evans for five years. He also credited the family support for children in the school and the students living up to expectations for its success. Howery said Evans has around 150 students.

“There’s no replacing the parent involvement we get there. They set the bar high for their children and often times live up to it,” Howery said.

Culloden, Evans and C.W. Shipley were all recognized as Exemplary High-Performing Schools, meaning those schools rank among the highest-performing schools in the state, measured by state assessments or nationally normed tests.

State Superintendent of Schools David Roach also congratulated the schools in a Friday statement.

“West Virginia students are our greatest resource and by prioritizing student achievement, we prepare them for a productive and successful journey beyond their PK-12 experience,” Roach said. “These schools represent a passion for student development and success by fostering a love for learning. I am proud of these school communities for ranking among the highest-performing schools in our state.”