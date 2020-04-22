Jackson becomes Charleston fire chief

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Charleston Fire Department Administrative Chief Jeffrey Jackson is the department’s next fire chief.

Mayor Amy Goodwin announced the appointment Wednesday. Jackson has been with the fire department since October 1994.

“Throughout his twenty-five years with CFD, Jackson has worked his way through the ranks and has dedicated himself to keeping Charleston and her people are safe,” she said.

Assistant Chief Trever Dysart has also been promoted to the new chief of operations, and assistant chief Fred Dunbar is the new battalion chief for B-Shift.

A promotions ceremony will happen at a later date because of the coronavirus.