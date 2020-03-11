Izzo-Brown shares her story of leadership at Charleston women’s event

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Nikki Izzo-Brown has been in plenty of big moments in her coaching career, just finishing her 24th season leading the WVU women’s soccer program.

She shared some of those moments and what it means to lead on Tuesday in Charleston. Izzo-Brown, who is the only coach in Mountaineer women’s soccer history, spoke to dozens of people as part of the Charleston Area Alliance’s Elevations professional women’s network.

“Being a leader from within,” she told MetroNews about the theme of her message. “I think that every good leader has a different way and your way is the best way. Just make sure you are confident in the business, the group, the team that you lead.”

The title of her presentation was called “Lead from Within” and featured the ups and downs of leading a major Division I sports program and being the only woman head coach at WVU. She believes that her experiences are parallel to what some in the crowd may face.

She told the group at the Embassy Suites, full of women leaders in the Kanawha Valley, even with her successes, there will be some bumps in the road.

“In my experience, I have fumbled a lot as Neal Brown would say,” Izzo-Brown told MetroNews. “I think those experiences are awesome to share and to show what I do in Morgantown and where success comes from.”

The success is there in Morgantown. Since starting as head coach of the program, Izzo-Brown has turned it into a national powerhouse. According to WVU, Izzo-Brown has led the Mountaineers to a 340-111-53 overall record and a 141-44-21 conference mark that includes 10 regular-season titles and seven tournament championships, including the 2018 Big 12 Soccer Championship title.

In 2016, WVU made its first NCAA College Cup appearance and finished as the NCAA National Runner-Up.

She said it’s important for a person to reflect on how they lead. According to Izzo-Brown, part of the successes at WVU has come because of defining a culture early in her tenure.

“Just really having a clear understanding of what you need to do to be the best leader to your business group, to your team, to your family, to whatever it is where you are a head of something,” Izzo-Brown said.

“It’s very important that it’s clear and concise. Consistency is important.”