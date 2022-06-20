‘It’s bad’; Kanawha County Commission continues opposition to property tax proposal

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kanawha County commissioners have heard from other county commissions about a proposed constitutional amendment related to property taxes and concerns about what approval could mean for local finances.

West Virginia voters will consider a proposal in this fall’s election that, if approved, would allow the state Legislature to exempt personal property and vehicles from personal property taxes.

The Kanawha County Commission has raised concerns about the proposal and how giving state lawmakers such authority would impact county revenues and services such as law enforcement.

“It’s bad,” President Kent Carper said during last Thursday’s commission meeting.

“I’m beginning to get a lot of calls now from other county commissions and cities. They’re beginning to realize how serious Amendment One is.”

Carper said the proposal is “probably worse” than how county officials perceive the idea, making the opposition to the possible amendment more important.

“I still think it will pass,” he contended. “In the meantime, I think it’s important that we let the public and our employees know the consequences.”

Commissioner Ben Salango said he believes voters will reject the proposal.

“I think once people realize exactly what they are voting for, that they’ll vote against it,” he said.

The West Virginia Legislature overwhelmingly approved putting the item on the ballot during the 2021 regular session.