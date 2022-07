SISSONVILLE, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office has identified two people killed in a weekend shooting in Sissonville.

According to detectives, the bodies of 66-year-old Steven Sloan and Kathryn Sloan, 57, were found at a residence in the 3300 section of Walker Drive on Sunday. Authorities noted the Sloans were married.

The sheriff’s office on Monday said investigators believe the incident was a murder-suicide. Authorities are waiting for the final autopsy reports.