KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. — Investigators continue their search for a missing Tyler County teenager, who is believed to be near Saint Albans.

Alexa Tamez, 16, of Sisterville, went missing Feb. 2.

Sisterville authorities said Alexa may be near Fairview Drive or West Main Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office at 304-357-0169 or tips@kanawhasheriff.us, message the sheriff’s office Facebook page or send a tip at www.kanawhasheriff.us.