Investigation underway into Alum Creek shooting

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. — The West Virginia State Police is investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday in Kanawha County.

Troopers responded to a home on Toms Fork in Alum Creek to investigate a reported shooting. According to authorities, a 27-year-old man and another person had an altercation at the residence. The suspect shot the 27-year-old using a .22-caliber gun.

The victim was treated at Charleston Area Medical Center General Hospital.

The investigation is active. The suspect’s name has not been released.