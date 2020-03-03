Investigation underway following robbery at Ashton Place

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Charleston police are investigating a reported robbery that happened Monday afternoon at the Ashton Place shopping plaza.

According to the Charleston Police Department, 52-year-old David Hammock was walking to his car after shopping at Kroger when he felt what he thought was a gun at his back.

Hammock told authorities he felt a male voice asking for money, a demand which Hammock complied.

The suspect fled the scene on foot. He is described as a white male wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans.