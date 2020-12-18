Charleston man dies in shooting; CPD launches investigation

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Charleston man is dead after being shot multiple times.

Police officers responded to a call around 2:20 p.m. on Friday in the 200 block of Wertz Avenue, where they discovered the body of 20-year-old Nathaniel Spivey.

Officers said Spivey was lying in the road with multiple gunshot wounds. Firefighters and officers attempted lifesaving measures but were unsuccessful.

The Charleston Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division has several leads, but no arrests have been made.