Investigation underway at ambulance authority in connection with employee relations fund

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The personnel committee of the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority is investigating allegations in connection with the authority’s employee relations fund.

A statement released Wednesday by the personnel committee said it was taking the allegations about the fund seriously.

“The personnel committee has voted to approve an audit of the employee relations fund and will be making recommendations to the full board on July 28th at the KCEAA Board meeting,” the statement said.

The statement added the investigation would continue.

The employee relations fund is used to finance employee events like birthday and holiday parties.

Meanwhile, longtime ambulance authority executive Joe Lynch announced his retirement Wednesday, effective next pay period. He’s been with the authority for 42 years.

A spokesman for the personnel committee said Lynch’s announcement has nothing to do with the investigation.