KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. — An investigation is underway after Kanawha County authorities found a body in Cross Lanes.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found the body Friday while responding to a well-being call in the 5000 block of Saulton Drive.

Deputies did not release information regarding the person’s identity.

Authorities additionally did not disclose a cause of death. A medical examiner is conducting an exam to determine how the person died.