QUINLAND, W.Va. — The death of a Boone County resident is under investigation.

According to Boone County Sheriff Chad Barker, the body of Devine Jackson, 31, of Danville, was found in the Quinland area early Friday afternoon.

Barker said the initial call reported a possible drowning but the death is being treated as suspicious.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Boone County Sheriff’s Department at 304-369-9913.