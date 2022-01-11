Investigation into fatal Clay County wreck underway

CLAY COUNTY, W.Va. — West Virginia State Police have launched an investigation into a fatal wreck involving a vehicle traveling the wrong way on Interstate 79.

According to troopers, the incident happened around 5:30 a.m. on Monday. The vehicle was traveling north in the southbound lane before striking another car.

Trooper J.A. Miller determined Elva Hudson, 75, of Wallback was driving the wrong-way vehicle. Medical personnel pronounced Hudson dead at the scene; she suffered severe trauma in the wreck.

The driver of the second vehicle did not appear to be injured.