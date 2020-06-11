Investigation into Chesapeake fire department underway

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Chesapeake Volunteer Fire Department is out of service as the state Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the department.

The office asked the Kanawha County Commission to address covering the town as the investigation continues; the Marmet Volunteer Fire Department and the East Bank Fire Department will handle all calls for the town until further notice.

“The folks of Chesapeake, rest assured, while their fire department is out of service that Marmet and East Bank will give them good service and stand up and make sure they are taken care of,” Kanawha County Fire Coordinator C.W. Sigman said.