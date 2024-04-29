Investigation into baseball field arson progressing

HAMLIN, W.Va. — Lincoln County School Superintendent Frank Barnett says he hopes charges are filed soon in connection with a weekend arson that destroyed an equipment shed and dugout at the Lincoln County High School baseball field in Hamlin.

Nearby surveillance video spotted a red vehicle that may have been connected to the fire, Barnett said.

“We’ve been working closely with state police and the West Virginia Fire Marshal to pin this down and I think we’re getting close,” Barnett told MetroNews Monday afternoon. “I think we’ll have this wrapped up fairly soon.”

Barnett said many Lincoln County High School students dressed in school colors Monday to show their support for the baseball team.

“We’ve had a lot of outpouring of support. You’re talking about a resilient bunch of kids here. They are going to take care of business,” Barnett said.

The team had three remaining regular season games heading into this week. Barnett said they’d still be able to play despite the fire.

The equipment destroyed in the blaze, things like a pitching machine and grounds-keeping equipment, total about $26,000. A damage assessment continues.

Barnett said the fire is upsetting because of the personal harm it caused.

“What’s bothersome to us is that to lose something to a natural disaster is bad enough, be it a tornado or a flood or something of that nature, but to lose something to what was quite possibly a malicious act–that takes it to a different level. It now becomes personal,” Barnett said. “There’s never going to be a good reason to destroy someone’s property.”

It’s believed the fire was set between late Saturday night and Sunday morning. There were no injuries.